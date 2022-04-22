Exxon Mobil Says Banning LGBTQ Flag Doesn't 'Diminish' Diversity Commitment

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil will not allow the traditional LGBTQ rights flag to be flown outside its offices during Pride month in June, a move the company said is not meant to "diminish" its diversity commitment. Updated company guidance, which was seen by Bloomberg News, bans "external position flags" such as those used for gay pride or Black Lives Matter occasions. In a statement shared with Newsweek, Tracey Gunnlaugsson, vice president of human resources at Exxon Mobil, said the "updated flag protocol is intended to clarify the use of the ExxonMobil branded company flag and not intended to...



