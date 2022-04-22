FDA Releases Draft Guidance on NAC Supplements

FDA on Thursday announced the availability of a draft guidance that, if finalized, would state the agency’s “intent to exercise enforcement discretion” regarding the distribution and sale of products labeled as dietary supplements and containing NAC (N-acetyl-L-cysteine). The draft guidance, which is scheduled to be published April 22 in the Federal Register, was released three weeks after FDA reaffirmed its position in responses to two citizen petitions that NAC is excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement because the ingredient was first approved as a drug in 1963. FDA, however, is still considering commencing a rulemaking to permit the...



