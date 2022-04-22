Hunter Biden's Russian Oligarch Friend Escapes Ukraine Sanctions? GOP Probes 'Conflicts Of Interest'

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Russian oligarch who allegedly paid First Son Hunter Biden $3.5 million has not been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department amid the war in Ukraine, prompting House Republicans to launch a probe. On Thursday, GOP lawmakers, led by House Oversight and Reform Committee member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding to know why Elena Baturina was not targeted by the sanctions. “​If​ ​the United States is avoiding sanctioning certain Russian oligarchs because of concerns they may attempt to influence American policy by exploiting Hunter Biden’s connection with his father​ – the President...



