I can't stand the @nytimes but this is a classic NON-DENIAL DENIAL. In a crisis, "Kevin" wet his pants

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I can't stand the @nytimes but this is a classic NON-DENIAL DENIAL. In a crisis, "Kevin" wet his pants. Go Back to the car dealership in California Kevin, and let @mattgaetz take it from here. https://t.co/zWWvkSZ99D— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 22, 2022My statement on the New York Times pic.twitter.com/PWi2WkoWzh— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 21, 2022



Read More...