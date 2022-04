IN MEMORIAM: CNN+ (March 2022-April 2022)

April 22, 2022

CNN+, the liberal news network's $300 million streaming service, was "the biggest bet any company has made in the news streaming world," CNN host Brian Stelter said ahead of the service's launch last month. But after just three weeks of dismal ratings, CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday it is pulling the plug on the ill-fated venture.



