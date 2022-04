Kamala Harris To Replace Neil DeGrasse Tyson As Host Of ‘Cosmos’

April 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS GATOS, CA—With Netflix stock taking a nosedive, the company has committed to making big changes to attract more subscribers. This initiative includes replacing Neil Degrasse Tyson with Vice President Kamala Harris as the host for COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey.

