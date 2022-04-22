Liz Cheney is given JFK's 'Profile in Courage' award alongside Zelensky on the day tape was released of her asking Kevin McCarthy if Trump would resign over January 6 (Barf!)

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are among the five people named Thursday as recipients of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for acting to protect democracy. Cheney was chosen for how she broke with her party to defend the constitution, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in its announcement. Zelensky was chosen for his leadership of the Ukrainian people during the Russian invasion. The other honorees are Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Fulton County, Georgia, elections worker Wandrea 'Shaye' Moss.



