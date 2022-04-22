Michigan to End All Coal Production, Expand Solar in Name of Climate Change

Michigan’s effort to end coal production and replace it with solar energy is being aided by a woke public utility that has agreed to stop its use by 2025, this despite the state’s abundant energy resources, including coal, natural gas, and nuclear. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an agreement between the state and Consumers Energy Company, which says on its website that it provides natural gas and electricity to 6.6 million of Michigan’s 10 million residents.



