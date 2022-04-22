New Zealand PM Stands Firm on ‘Mature’ Relationship With Beijing

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stood by her government’s relationship with Beijing, saying that there was still a need to “work together” in areas of mutual interest, despite its “growing assertiveness” in the region. “China is a very important trading partner for us, but it’s also a mature relationship for us,” Ardern told the BBC. “Where there are areas we can work together, we will—but there will always be areas in which we will not necessarily agree and when those areas arise, we are very forthright and clear on our position.” Ardern questioned the need for the Solomon Islands...



Read More...