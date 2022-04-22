Op-Ed: If I Obtain One More Toy Plastic Sword, I Shall Be Satisfied

Even at my young age and short stature, I’ve killed bad guys, hundreds of them. It is a gruesome task that requires the finesse of a robot ninja spy, the strength of three Batmans, and an expansive collection of finely-honed weapons smithed from the finest plastic.

