Rhode Island Dems Seek To DOUBLE State Income Tax For Parents Of Unvaccinated Minors

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rhode Island Democrats have introduced a bill that would double the state income tax for residents who have unvaccinated children.Yes, really.State Senator Samuel Bell (D) submitted the punitive bill last month, which orders all Rhode Island residents and taxpayers over 16 years old to receive the COVID-19 injection and boosters mandated by the state’s director of the department of health.Anybody who violates that order “shall owe twice the amount of personal income taxes” to the state.This act would mandate all residents sixteen (16) years or older to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If a resident is under sixteen (16) years of...



