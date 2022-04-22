Secret Service Failed To Keep Records Of Visitors To Biden's Delaware Homes

For years now, we have been reporting on how the Secret Service has been covering up for the Biden family - from conveniently destroying records in the notorious Biden breast-grabbing incident, to intervening in the Hunter Biden missing gun episode.

What's more, we recently shared reports about the Secret Service's renting of a luxe property in Malibu used in its protection of Hunter Biden - protection for which the US taxpayers are shelling out $30,000 a month.

Now, the New York Post has once again published evidence of this suspicious behavior, confirming that during Biden's inaugural year in office, the president spent about 25% of his time at his residences in suburban Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, during which time he took personal time while also conducting official business.

And throughout it all, the Secret Service kept no record of the president's official or unofficial visitors.

The admission from the Secret Service came in response to a FOIA request from the NY Post. When the paper asked for the records, the agency was forced to admit that it didn't have them, because they didn't exist.

Here's a brief excerpt from the Post report, citing the Secret Service FOIA officer, Kevin Tyrrell.

The Post sought more than one year of visitor log records, including for Biden’s first year in office, but Secret Service Freedom of Information Act officer Kevin Tyrrell wrote in a response dated Monday that “[t]he Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”

To be fair, the keeping of official records of presidential meetings taking place outside of Washington was also an issue during the Trump administration, according to one left-leaning watchdog group.

Why is it important that these records be kept? Documents and photos from a laptop that formerly belonged to Hunter Biden indicate that the younger Biden introduced his dad to business associates from China, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine, including meetings that took place at the Vice President's official residence in Washington.