The Babylon Bee Stands In Solidarity With Its Fellow Cancelled Satire Site CNN+

April 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

After investing hundreds of millions of dollars CNN finally unveiled its new satire site CNN+. Unfortunately, only 3 weeks later CNN+ has been canceled—prematurely ending what was certain to be one of the funniest sites ever made. This sort of cancel culture censorship has been targeting comedians for too long, and it must stop.

