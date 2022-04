The Rolling Stones & Mick Taylor – Can't You Hear Me Knocking – Glastonbury (W/ Mick Taylor in 2016)

April 22, 2022

The band was already great, but Taylor made them even greater in the early 70's. He was/is a phenomenal guitarist. Keith was a great writer and guitarist, but he couldn't do the things Taylor could do w/ a guitar. Not then, not now, not ever.



