The situation in Mariupol

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mariupol basically liberated, couple of thousand die-hard bandera-Nazis still holed up in the underground shelters under the Azovstal factory, Putin says not worth the life of a single Russian soldier i.e. seal it and let them starve/die of thirst, one to three weeks, big celebrations, children throwing flowers onto Russian tanks. Gotta watch...



Read More...