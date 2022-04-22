Trump is reportedly not upset with McCarthy and was “happy that McCarthy hadn’t followed through on what he had said privately.”

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

According to the Washington Post, Trump and McCarthy spoke Thursday evening after the audio was leaked. Trump is reportedly not upset with McCarthy and was “happy that McCarthy hadn’t followed through on what he had said privately.” WaPo reported (emphasis ours): House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) hold on his status as the presumptive next GOP speaker was already tenuous. And on Thursday it seemed like it could slip further. But how much? For now, McCarthy appears to have avoided blowback from the top of the party. Many Republicans seem to be waiting for a cue from Trump about how...



Read More...