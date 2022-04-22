Watch: Tesla Crashes Through Front Doors Of Marijuana Dispensary On 4/20

An out of control Tesla harshed the mellow of one medical marijuana dispensary on the April 20th "holiday".

Earlier this week in Springfield, MO, just six days after opening the location, Hippos Cannabis on South Glenestone Avenue got a surprise in the form of an out of control Tesla SUV. The vehicle "jumped the curb" outside of the dispensary and crashed in through its front doors.

Photos of the Hippos Cannabis store now show it with a boarded up front door.

Hippos Cannabis CEO Nick Rinella said to the Springfield News-Leader, who reported the story: "Springfield is wild."

"That's one way to beat the line on 4/20," Hippos wrote on its Instagram while sharing video of the incident. The Tesla is shown in the video attempting to park slowly, before randomly picking up speed and crashing into the front of the building.

You can watch the video here: