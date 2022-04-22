White supremacists hijack The Northman: Blockbuster starring Nicole Kidman features Nordic lore popular with alt-right groups who hail its 'all-white cast and pure masculinity'

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White supremacists have claimed ownership over the new Viking Hollywood blockbuster The Northman, which stars Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy. The epic historical film, which has been released nationwide today, is the latest from Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) and a violent revenge tale taken from Viking legends. However its 'all-white cast', which features famous faces including Alexander Skarsgård and Ethan Hawke, as well as it's 'pure macho stereotypes' have seen the blockbuster championed by supremacists before it was even released. Posts on Reddit and 4Chan have been celebrating the film, with one 4Chan user writing: 'Robert Eggers. He...



Read More...