Biden vows to take in Ukrainians — but not as official refugees

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration’s strategy of accepting fleeing Ukrainians through methods outside the U.S. refugee program will leave tens of thousands of people navigating life in the U.S. without the help or resources that refugees are typically offered. President Biden has committed to taking in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled Russian aggression.



Read More...