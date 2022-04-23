Bidenflation Strikes Assets Hard! Mortgage Rates Climb To Highest Level Since 2009 As Fed Attacks Inflation And Markets Get Crushed (S&P 500 Index Down 7% In April, Bitcoin Down 11%)

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Its Saturday and I am dreading markets opening on Monday. But here is where we sit today. The 30-year mortgage rate has soared to 5.29%, the highest level since 2009 at the beginning of Obama’s Presidency. Since 2009, we have seen the purchasing power of the US Dollar decline further (orange line) while inflation (blue line) has soared. M1 (yellow) and M2 (green) has been growing since the financial crisis, but really took-off with the Covid outbreak in 2020 and The Fed’s massive overreaction coupled with Federal government stimulus. Since the creation of The Federal Reserve System under President Woodrow...



Read More...