Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 23-April-2022

23 April 2022Easter Saturday Church of St. Adalbert in Krakow Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White.First readingActs 4:13-21 ©We cannot promise to stop proclaiming what we have seen and heardThe rulers, elders and scribes were astonished at the assurance shown by Peter and John, considering they were uneducated laymen; and they recognised them as associates of Jesus; but when they saw the man who had been cured standing by their side, they could find no answer. So they ordered them to stand outside while the Sanhedrin had a private discussion. ‘What are we going to do with these men?’ they asked....



