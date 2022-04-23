FReeper Canteen ~ Sunday Chapel ~ IN GENTLENESS THERE IS STRENGTH ~ 24 April 2022

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

IN GENTLENESS THERE IS STRENGTH The parents were devastated. Their young adopted daughter had died in an unusual accident. She suffocated when the drawstring on the hood of her jacket became caught in a playground slide. It was later learned their child was not the first to die this way. Design flaws in both the hood and the slide made this an accident waiting to happen. Some people might have viewed this tragedy as an opportunity to sue the two major corporations for a lucrative settlement. The parents, however, refused. In an interview, the mother said she would have...



Read More...