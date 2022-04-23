Gazan rocket fired towards Israel damages UNRWA facility

Two rockets were fired Friday night from Gaza... One of the rockets exploded in an open area in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. The second rocket exploded in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, and injured an Arab. Later on Friday night, another launch was identified. In none of the instances were the "red alert" air raid sirens sounded. The rocket which fell in Beit Hanoun exploded next to an UNRWA facility which serves as a school operated by the agency. As a result of the launch, one Arab at the site was injured and evacuated to a local hospital.



