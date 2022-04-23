How bad do Utah Democrats want Mike Lee out? Bad enough to ditch their own nominee and back Evan McMullin instead
The Utah Democratic Party saw no shortage of drama during its state convention on Saturday — and their decision to not put forth a Democratic candidate to face off with Republican Sen. Mike Lee has big implications for Utah's U.S. Senate race. It injects significant momentum into a more moderate, independent movement in Utah politics — and signals Utah Democrats are so eager to up the chances of beating Lee, they're willing to ditch their own candidate. At least for now.
