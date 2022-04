Hundreds of Athletes Collapsing Can’t Be Ignored

April 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Last December, I reported on several news stories of athletes collapsing or seeing their careers end after the mass experimentation of the COVID jabs began. Included was a link to a Good Sciencing page that was collecting stories of athletes collapsing on the field and dying of cardiac events at a young age, and […]



Read More...