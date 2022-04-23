Indonesia's Famed Delicacy 'Tempeh' Finds a New Home in Japan

April 23, 2022

Tempeh has won recognition and begun a unique evolution in Japan, assisted by the country’s rising health consciousness and expanding supply channels. Tamaki Abe is one of a growing number of Japanese who recently fell in love with tempeh, the fermented soy-based Indonesian dish. It did not register much when she first savored it for the first time years ago, but she came to like it in the past several months as she started to be aware how it matches with spices that are popular with Japanese culinary fans, especially curry. “It tastes so delicious in teriyaki sauce”, the Kyoto-based...



