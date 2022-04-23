Milwaukee School District to Keep Mask Mandate ‘Indefinitely’

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In light of the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) decision to keep the mask mandate, "indefinitely," Tea Party Patriots Action (TPPA) Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin issued a statement. "Understanding body language and nonverbal cues are an essential part of child development for communication. This absurd policy will cause irreparable harm to these kids’ development as the rest of America’s kids develop normally. Why? So adults can feel less afraid? Since when do we use children as a shield to protect adults? This is government-imposed child abuse and it must end," she said. Martin had also condemned mask mandates in a...



