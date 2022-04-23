Moldova expresses "deep concern" over Russian general's Transnistria comments

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Moldova's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador to the country on Friday to express "deep concern" over recent comments made by a Russian general that suggested the Kremlin is targeting its territory. Why it matters: Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekayev said Friday that Russia seeks full control of southern Ukraine to give it another "another way out to Transnistria," referring to the unrecognized breakaway state internationally recognized as part of Moldova. Minnekayev also claimed that the Moldovan government was oppressing the Russian-speaking population in Transnistria, echoing a claim that the Kremlin has used in its attempt to justify its unprovoked invasion of...



Read More...