Muons spill secrets about Earth’s hidden structures

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Subatomic particles paint pictures of inner worlds of pyramids, volcanoes and more illustration of muon particles raining down on the Great Pyramid of Giza - An invisible rain of the subatomic particles called muons pierces structures on Earth’s surface, including the Great Pyramid of Giza. Those muons can help map out the chambers within the pyramid and have even revealed an unexplained hidden void. Inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza lies a mysterious cavity, its void unseen by any living human, its surface untouched by modern hands. But luckily, scientists are no longer limited by human senses. To feel out...



