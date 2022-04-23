OLD POINT AND YORKTOWN: Rebel Report of a Fight at Elizabeth City; PROGRESS OF EVENTS AT YORKTOWN (4/23/1862)

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

FORTRESS MONROE, Monday, April 21, via BALTIMORE, Tuesday, April 22. A flag of truce was received to-day. A Petershurgh paper of this morning, says that the Senate has refused to concur in the House resolution for adjournment. The same paper also contains a report of a repulse of a National force under Gen. BURNSIDE, at Elizabeth City. It is stated that the National troops, 5,000 strong, attempted to land there, but were repulsed, with a loss of 500 killed, by a Confederate force of 1,000, including a Georgia regiment. The rebel loss id killed is stated at 15, including Capt....



Read More...