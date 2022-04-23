Pope says June meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch is off

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VATICAN CITY - Plans for Pope Francis to meet in June with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has backed Russia's war in Ukraine, have been suspended, the pope has told an Argentine newspaper. Reuters reported on April 11 that the Vatican was considering extending the pope's trip to Lebanon on June 12-13 by a day so that he could meet with Kirill on June 14 in Jerusalem. A Vatican source familiar with the planning for the Jerusalem stop said on Friday that it had been at an advanced stage, with even the location for the meeting chosen. Francis told La...



Read More...