PROFITING FROM PROVERBS – 4/23/2022

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? for riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven. Eat thou not the bread of him that hath an evil eye, neither desire thou his dainty meats” (Proverbs 23:5-6).



Read More...