Steve Bannon Delivers Warning to Kevin McCarthy: “He Either Heaves on a Full MAGA Agenda or He’s Gone” (VIDEO)

April 23, 2022

Steve Bannon and Boris Epshteyn covered the scandal on Friday’s War Room. Steve Bannon, the former Trump strategist, delivered this warning to Kevin McCarthy. Steve Bannon: Ther’s two choices. McCarthy’s got two choices. He either heaves to on a full MAGA agenda. FULL MAGA. That means he’s gotta stop this nonsense… As President Trump says, “No games!” None of the Nancy Mace crap down in South Carolina. None of the stuff against Joe Kemp. No going against MAGA candidates. So he’s either got to heave to 100% or he’s gone.” Via GETTR:



