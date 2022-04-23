Trump stumps for Vance while acknowledging he ‘said some bad sh– about me’

Former President Trump stumped for Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance on Saturday, while acknowledging during his rally that Vance has “said some bad sh– about me.” “He’s a guy that said some bad sh– about me, he did,” Trump said. “But, you know what? Every one of the others did also.” “[In] fact, I went by that standard, I don’t think I would have ever endorsed anybody in the country … They all said bad, but they all came back,” the former president continued. “But I will tell you he was tough … but the others were tough and...



