Truth Social Migrates to Rumble Cloud

April 23, 2022

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video platform Rumble announced that Truth Social, the social media platform created by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has successfully migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble's cloud infrastructure. This migration will enable the Truth Social platform to scale significantly on a new and cancel-culture-free cloud platform. Truth Social's move also marks the first significant customer to onboard with Rumble's cloud services business.



