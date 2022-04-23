U-BOAT WORX NEXUS SUBMARINE

Your connection to the sea NEXUS – meaning a point of connection – offers a truly immersive aquatic connection thanks to its fully transparent elliptical pressure hull. Taking passenger comfort, ease of embarkation and field-of-view to a next level, the NEXUS submersibles possess the largest internal volume per occupant creating a highly luxurious environment. Coupled with first-class performance, U-Boat Worx’ signature revolving seating arrangement and incorporating a wealth of experience in commercial and private multi-passenger submarine operations, NEXUS offers those who seek the most undisturbed view a sense of otherworldliness. The NEXUS series is depth-rated to 200 meters and available...



