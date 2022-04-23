Ukraine says baby among 6 killed in Odesa missile strike on eve of Orthodox Easter: "Nothing is sacred"

A 3-month-old baby was among six people Saturday killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a Telegram post that two missile strikes from Russian troops struck a residential area in the city "Nothing is sacred," Yermak wrote. "Evil will be punished.



