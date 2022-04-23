Union Boss Randi Weingarten: Parental Rights Bills Are the ‘Way in Which Wars Start’

Randi Weingarten, union boss of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said that parental rights bills such as the one recently signed into law in Florida are “the way in which wars start.” “This notion – we’ve been very lucky in America, and we in some ways live in a bubble for a long time,” the president of the nation’s largest teachers’ union said. “This is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start. This is the way in which hatred starts.”



