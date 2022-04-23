Where is the Russian Federation’s Gold Stored?

April 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the current environment of weaponised Western sanctions against Russia, and the critical importance of monetary gold reserves as Russia’s ultimate asset, a timely question to ask is where Russia’s gold reserves are actually stored. The location of Russia’s gold reserves is especially intriguing given the ongoing freeze of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves – dollar, euro, pound – by Western powers, and the fact that there is a US Congress Bill being introduced by some senators in Washington DC to try to ‘freeze’ Russia’s gold. At the outset, some clarifications. Most of the gold reserves of the Russian Federation are...



Read More...