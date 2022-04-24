Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 24-April-2022: Divine Mercy Sunday

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

April 24th 2022 Divine Mercy Sunday National Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White First readingActs 5:12-16 ©The numbers of men and women who came to believe in the Lord increased steadilyThe faithful all used to meet by common consent in the Portico of Solomon. No one else ever dared to join them, but the people were loud in their praise and the numbers of men and women who came to believe in the Lord increased steadily. So many signs and wonders were worked among the people at the hands of the apostles that...



Read More...