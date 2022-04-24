Family sues country club, wins nearly $5 million after too many golf balls damaged their house

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The headline to a Boston Globe story this week was an attention-grabber: “Family terrorized by golf balls wins nearly $5 million from neighboring country club.” My initial reaction was that of John McEnroe to a chair umpire when he got a ruling he disagreed with: “You cannot be serious!” A family with three daughters, ages 2 to 5, sued Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, Massachusetts, “for trespass over the continual bombardment — and won a permanent injunction against golf balls on their property.” A jury awarded the Tenczars $3.5 million for damages and mental and emotional suffering. The Globe...



