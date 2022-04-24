Four e-bike battery fires in two days injure 12 people across NYC, says FDNY

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The citywide scourge of lithium-ion e-bike batteries injured a dozen people in four separate fires sparked in a single day, FDNY officials said Friday. The blazes - three in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn - continued the troubling trend of malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries used to power electric bicycles setting off blazes in city residences. The phenomenon was responsible for four deaths last year, the department said. **SNIP** The largest fire was in Brooklyn’s Kensington section just after 4 a.m. Thursday, when an e-bike battery sparked a three-alarm fire that gutted an E. 9th St. home near Cortelyou Road and the...



Read More...