FRe3eper Canteen ~ ANZAC DAY, April 25th ~ 25 April 2022

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

~ The FReeper Canteen presents…. ~ANZAC DAY, April 25th Last Post - click Come home! Come home! The last post is sounding for you to hear. All good soldiers know very well there is nothing to fear while they do what is right, and forget all the worries they have met in their duties through the year. A soldier cannot always be great, but he can be a gentleman and he can be a right good pal to his comrades in his squad. So all you soldiers listen to this - Deal fair by all and you’ll never be...



