Globalist Elite Emmanuel Macron Wins French Election

April 24, 2022

In a stunning victory against nationalism and France’s future, radical Neo-Marxist Emmanuel Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen to remain President of France.

#BREAKING – Emmanuel #Macron is elected to a second term as #French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. Follow our special coverage on @FRANCE24: https://t.co/gcjHqYbf1a pic.twitter.com/gXKznZa32b — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) April 24, 2022

According to France24:

Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. His far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments and reactions.

Emmanuel Macron, 44, and Marine Le Pen, 53, squared off once again in a French presidential election final. But the road to Sunday’s rematch of their 2017 duel has been all but a replay of that contest, after a much tighter 2022 race.

Voter turnout stood at 63.2 percent at 5pm according to the Interior Ministry, down more than 2 percentage points from the 2017 figure at the same hour.

Hopes were high for the conservative Le Pen after she finished a commanding second in the first election, but she was unable to overcome the radical progressivism that has swept across France in recent years.

