Globalist Elite Emmanuel Macron Wins French Election

April 24, 2022

In a stunning victory against nationalism and France’s future, radical Neo-Marxist Emmanuel Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen to remain President of France.

According to France24:

Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. His far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments and reactions.

Hopes were high for the conservative Le Pen after she finished a commanding second in the first election, but she was unable to overcome the radical progressivism that has swept across France in recent years.

