Knifeman shouting 'we have to kill Macron' stabs priest and elderly nun in Nice church in barbaric election day attack he may have been plotting 'for days' – as cops arrest man, 31, at scene

April 24, 2022
A knifeman shouted 'we have to kill Macron' as he stabbed a priest and a nun multiple times in an unprovoked attack in France this morning. Father Krzysztof Rudzinski, 59, was stabbed 20 times with a 7cm knife before Sister Marie-Claude, 72, was cut in the hand as she reportedly snatched the knife from the attacker. French police arrested a 31-year-old French man from Fréjus, southeastern France, after the attack at 10am in the Saint Pierre d'Arène church, Nice. France began voting on Sunday in a presidential run-off election in a race between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine...


