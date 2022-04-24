Nolte: Why Democrats Oppose Pro-Grooming Disney Paying Its ‘Fair Share’

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democrats are literally freaking out and melting down over the idea of the grooming-enablers at the Walt Disney Company paying their fair share of taxes, and I’m here to explain why… You’re welcome. Every time I find common ground with Democrats, Democrats find new principles. Billionaire, multinational corporations should not receive special treatment, handouts, tax cuts, or what’s otherwise known as corporate welfare, Democrats say.



Read More...