Pastor Struck By Lightning After Referring To His Wife As ‘Beautiful’ Instead Of ‘Smokin’ Hot’

April 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

COLLEGE STATION, TX—On a cloudless Sunday morning, lightning struck Pastor Preston Greenfield during the middle of a sermon when he referenced his wife but failed to describe her as "smokin' hot".

