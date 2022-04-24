Propaganda

April 24, 2022

A recent poll was conducted by a national polling outfit, "YOUGOV. Results to these questions asked of average people on the street. What percentage of the country is black? Answers 41%. Actual, 12% What percentage is "Latino? Answers 39%. Actual numbers 17% How many families make over $500,000 a year? Answers 26%. Actual figure? 1% (We think a quarter of the country is rich). What percent of American's are vegetarians? Response? 30% Actual? 5% What percent of American's live in NY city? Answers? 30% Actual 3%. What percentage of Americans are 'transgender? 22% Actual number, 1% (People believe this BS!)...



