Russia is rocked by two huge explosions at key fuel depot for Donbass offensive and military rocket facility near Ukrainian border

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A second unconfirmed blaze was reported at a military base in the area where a military unit of the 120th arsenal of the Main Rocket is located The giant fire at the Druzhba oil depot in Bryansk was seen from the entire city The oil storage depot is likely to be vital for supplying Russia's troops in their surge to take control of the Donbas Bryansk region borders Ukraine and the city is some 240 miles from Moscow. Residents were being evacuated from homes in the vicinity of the burning oil depot Russia was hit today by a major fire...



