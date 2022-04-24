State Department: Rep. Ilhan Omar Is Not Representing The U.S. Government Or President Biden In Trip To Pakistan

April 24, 2022

State Department spokesman Ned Price answered questions about Afghanistan and Pakistan and said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is not representing President Biden or the administration in a trip this week to the region. Omar visited the disputed territory of Kashmir and met with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accuses the U.S. government of orchestrating his fall from power. The U.S. obviously denies the allegation. Khan said last week that Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, led the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government via a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Read more from Reuters: US...



